Jury selection began on Monday in the trial of three white men charged with the killing of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020. Arbery, who is Black, was out jogging when he was chased, confronted, and then shot to death. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump represents the Arbery family. He also represented the family of Trayvon Martin, the Black teenager killed a decade ago in Florida.

The three men who pursued Abery have been charged with murder, aggravated assault, and false imprisonment. They’ve pleaded not guilty to all charges.