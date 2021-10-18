“Jeopardy!,” the long-running TV quiz show that rarely generates buzz, has been in the spotlight a lot more than usual lately. Beloved longtime host Alex Trebek’s death last year set off a search for his successor. Mike Richards was picked for the job, but he resigned after a single day of filming, when previous sexist and anti-Semitic comments he made resurfaced. “Jeopardy!” is settling on actress Mayim Bialik as the host for now. She wants the job permanently, but she’s not without her own issues either.
Mayim Bialik wants to be permanent ‘Jeopardy!’ host, but she may not be politically impartial enough
Credits
Guest:
- Julia Jacobs - culture reporter for The New York Times