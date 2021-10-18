“Jeopardy!,” the long-running TV quiz show that rarely generates buzz, has been in the spotlight a lot more than usual lately. Beloved longtime host Alex Trebek’s death last year set off a search for his successor. Mike Richards was picked for the job, but he resigned after a single day of filming, when previous sexist and anti-Semitic comments he made resurfaced. “Jeopardy!” is settling on actress Mayim Bialik as the host for now. She wants the job permanently, but she’s not without her own issues either.