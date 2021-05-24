Over the weekend, about 2500 people descended on Huntington Beach for an event dubbed “Adrian’s kickback.” It’s unclear who Adrian is, but the invite went viral on TikTok, and the gathering quickly devolved into mayhem. Around 150 people were arrested on Saturday, and another 29 were arrested Sunday.
In Huntington Beach, thousands of people go wild at a party after TikTok advertises ‘Adrian’s kickback’
Credits
Guest:
- Josh Cain - crime and public safety reporter for the Southern California News Group