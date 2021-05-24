In Huntington Beach, thousands of people go wild at a party after TikTok advertises ‘Adrian’s kickback’

“Adrian’s kickback,” a party that was promoted on TikTok, quickly devolved into mayhem in Huntington Beach on May 22, 2021.

"Adrian's kickback," a party that was promoted on TikTok, quickly devolved into mayhem in Huntington Beach on May 22, 2021.

Over the weekend, about 2500 people descended on Huntington Beach for an event dubbed “Adrian’s kickback.” It’s unclear who Adrian is, but the invite went viral on TikTok, and the gathering quickly devolved into mayhem. Around 150 people were arrested on Saturday, and another 29 were arrested Sunday.

