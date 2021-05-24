Gordon Sondland is now suing for attorneys’ fees after testifying at Trump’s first impeachment trial

During the first impeachment of President Trump, testimony came from Gordon Sondland, who’s a wealthy hotel owner, Trump donor, and former U.S. ambassador to the European Union. Sondland told the U.S. House of Representatives, “Was there a quid pro quo? The answer is yes. President Trump wanted a public statement from President [Volodymyr] Zelensky committing to investigations of Burisma and the 2016 election. Everyone was in the loop.”

After that bombshell testimony, Sondland said the U.S. government cut him loose, hung him out to dry, and put him on the hook for nearly $2 million in legal fees that he claims the State Department promised to cover. Today he filed suit against former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the federal government to get reimbursed.

Also, today wraps up the big lawsuit between tech titan Apple and Epic Games, the software developer responsible for the hugely popular game Fortnite. For the past three weeks, they’ve been in court over an antitrust dispute involving Apple’s app store.