Breonna Taylor case: Grand jury decides not to bring murder charges against 3 ex-officers

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced today that a grand jury has indicted an ex-police officer involved in Breonna Taylor’s death: “This is a tragedy. And sometimes, the law, the criminal law is not adequate to respond to a tragedy. And I fully acknowledge that, and I know many that are watching today and those listening recognize that as well. But the response is that the grand jury was given all of the evidence, presented all the information, and ultimately, made the determination that Detective Hankison was the one to be indicted.”

Brett Hankison is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing his gun into Taylor’s apartment building. Two other former officers who fired shots that night were not charged.

As Cameron acknowledged, the indictment falls far short of the murder charges for all three officers that Taylor’s family and activsts wanted.

Police killed the 26-year-old emergency medical technician six months ago in a botched drug raid.

Her name became a national rallying cry during protests over racial injustice this summer. Celebrities inducing Oprah Winfrey, Lebron James, and Michelle Obama have all kept her name in the public eye.

In anticipation of more protests tonight, Louisville’s mayor declared a state of emergency and ordered a curfew.