‘High Times’ was a top counter-culture magazine. Now it’s struggling as legal weed expands

“High Times” was the preferred periodical for pot smokers, growers and farmers — until weed was legalized.

For decades, “High Times” was the monthly magazine for all things marijuana. It was the preferred periodical for pot smokers, growers and farmers. It was also the home of good journalism, part of a counterculture trinity, alongside “Rolling Stone” and “Playboy” (for the articles, of course). Now in an age of legalization, “High Times” is ironically stumbling. It’s facing issues that have also plagued the broader cannabis industry. 

