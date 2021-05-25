It’s no secret that Hollywood can be a toxic place to work. Last summer, allegations of bullying and sexual misconduct from top producers at the Ellen DeGeneres Show went public, while mega producer Scott Rudin’s former assistants accused him of creating an abusive environment at work. Now after the #MeToo movement, social unrest over police violence last summer, and a growing push for more worker protections, it seems like the days of the abusive Hollywood boss could be numbered.

Enter the executive coach, or more informally, the rage coach. They’re consultants who studios can hire to help squelch bad behavior and teach showrunners how to not bully their subordinates.