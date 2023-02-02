The ink wasn’t even dry on the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade when red states moved with lightning speed to outlaw abortion last summer. California did the exact opposite — protecting doctors, nurses, and midwives who perform the procedure. It even enshrined the right to the procedure in the state constitution. California also doesn’t allow states where abortion is banned to subpoena medical records of their residents who travel here to get one. Some states, including Massachusetts and New York, are now looking to California for inspiration with their own laws.