Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a new concealed carry bill this week. The latest iteration would ban guns in public places, including schools, hospitals, churches, and public transportation. The bill is a response to the six mass shootings that happened in California last month, as well as the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last summer that said Americans have the constitutional right to carry firearms in public. If the state passes the bill, it would likely set up another court battle.
How far can states go to restrict concealed carry laws?
