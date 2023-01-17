More documents have been found at President Joe Biden’s home in Delaware. It’s nowhere near the hundreds of papers discovered at former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. But White House and Department of Justice officials unearthed the additional materials the same day Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate. It’s similar, but very different, from what Trump is accused of, says Loyola Law Professor Jessica Levinson.
Intent could be what separates Biden and Trump in taking classified papers home
Credits
Guest:
- Jessica Levinson - Professor, LMU's Loyola Law School in Los Angeles - @LevinsonJessica