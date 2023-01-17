Intent could be what separates Biden and Trump in taking classified papers home

U.S. President Joe Biden arrives on Marine One for a weekend trip to his home in Wilmington at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, U.S., June 18, 2021.

U.S. President Joe Biden arrives on Marine One for a weekend trip to his home in Wilmington at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, U.S., June 18, 2021. Credit: REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo.

More documents have been found at President Joe Biden’s home in Delaware. It’s nowhere near the hundreds of papers discovered at former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. But White House and Department of Justice officials unearthed the additional materials the same day Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate. It’s similar, but very different, from what Trump is accused of, says Loyola Law Professor Jessica Levinson. 

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser, Marcelle Hutchins