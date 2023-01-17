What Hunter Biden did and didn’t do — as House Republicans investigate

House Republicans are making good on their long-running promise to investigate President Joe Biden’s family and finances. One of the main targets is his son Hunter. They want to look into his past business dealings and how he ended up on the board of a Ukrainian oil company while his father was vice president. Hunter has also faced scrutiny for erratic behavior stemming from his addiction to crack cocaine and alcohol. He says he’s now sober, but Hunter is already under a federal investigation for failing to pay a $2 million tax bill, which he eventually paid.