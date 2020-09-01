Jordan Peele brings his brand of horror to HBO in the new sci-fi drama called “Lovecraft Country.” Imagine the movie “Get Out” set in the 1950s Jim Crow era. The main character is Atticus, who battles beasts, UFOs, and otherworldly unknowns. At the same time, he’s fighting the realities of a racist and segregated America. The series adapted from author Matt Ruff’s 2016 book of the same name.
‘Lovecraft Country’ mixes sci-fi horror with real white supremacist horror
