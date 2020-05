Small Southern California farms have been hit hard by COVID-19. Two local farmers tell KCRW about the demand they're seeing for produce now, and how they're getting by.

Jennifer Little owns Little Farm Fresh in San Gabriel. They sell unusual heirloom produce and grow everything in her family's yard.

Richard Garcia is the co-founder of Alma Backyard Farms in Compton. They teach formerly incarcerated people how to grow, harvest, and sell fresh produce.