California now faces a $54 billion budget deficit due to tax revenues that essentially evaporated, plus more spending on health and human services. That’s according to new numbers from Governor Gavin Newsom’s office.
Some of the governor’s spending is now coming under scrutiny, especially a deal he struck with Chinese car company BYD to buy masks.
California struck a face mask deal with a Chinese company.
