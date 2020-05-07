California struck a face mask deal with a Chinese company.

Hosted by
Californians must wear masks at essential businesses. This cleaners in Burbank, California is selling masks for $5 each.

Californians must wear masks at essential businesses. This cleaners in Burbank, California is selling masks for $5 each. Photo credit: Cory Doctorow/CC BY-SA 2.0, via Flickr

California now faces a $54 billion budget deficit due to tax revenues that essentially evaporated, plus more spending on health and human services. That’s according to new numbers from Governor Gavin Newsom’s office

Some of the governor’s spending is now coming under scrutiny, especially a deal he struck with Chinese car company BYD to buy masks.

Credits

Guest:
Melody Gutierrez - state government and politics reporter for the Los Angeles Times - @MelodyGutierrez

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Kathryn Barnes