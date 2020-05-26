California is in economic freefall, says Tom Steyer, the co-head of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s economic recovery task force. Manuel Pastor, USC professor and a member of that task force, says California is suffering more than other states because it’s so reliant on tourism, entertainment and trade. But those industries have ground to a halt, and now the task force is trying to figure out how the state can move forward.
What is Gov. Newsom’s task force doing to help California recover during COVID-19?
