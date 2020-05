Governor Newsom’s executive order to allow everyone to mail in their November ballots is facing a legal challenge from Republicans. They say the governor’s move was a “brazen power grab.”

Meanwhile, Governor Newsom is now allowing places of worship to hold services at 25% capacity or 100 people max, whichever is lower. This comes after the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals sided with Newsom over his initial stay-at-home order banning in-person services.