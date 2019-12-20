Publicly held companies in California have until January 1, 2010 to name at least one woman to their boards. It’s the first legislative attempt in the US to address the disproportionately small amount of women in corporate leadership. If corporations don’t comply, they’re on the hook for a $100,000 fine. The law has sparked a backlash.
New California law calls for more women on corporate boards
