Smartphone apps are tracking our locations, and even the president is not immune

iPhone displaying map and location search. Credit: Pixabay. 

If you own a smartphone, you also own a tracking device. Companies are always watching. The New York Times tracked a member of President Trump’s entourage all over Palm Beach, Florida. The privacy and national security implications of all this are extraordinary. 

Guest:

Charlie Warzel - opinion writer at large for the New York Times - @cwarzel

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Danielle Chiriguayo, Caleigh Wells