If you own a smartphone, you also own a tracking device. Companies are always watching. The New York Times tracked a member of President Trump’s entourage all over Palm Beach, Florida. The privacy and national security implications of all this are extraordinary.
Smartphone apps are tracking our locations, and even the president is not immune

Guest:
Charlie Warzel - opinion writer at large for the New York Times - @cwarzel

Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Danielle Chiriguayo, Caleigh Wells