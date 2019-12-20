Our critics review “The Two Popes,” a Netflix film about the conservative Pope Benedict and the liberal Pope Francis as they forge a future for the Catholic Church, which has been mired in scandal; “Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker,” the final film in the franchise; and “Cats,” about cats who can sing, dance, and walk on two feet, starring Jennifer Hudson, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, and Taylor Swift.
The can’t-miss catastrophe of ‘Cats’
