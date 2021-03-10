Israel’s in-person schools, bars, live sporting events, and concert halls all got the green light from the government to reopen this week — but only for people who’ve been vaccinated, which is about half the country at this point. To prove vaccination status, Israel is using “green passports.”
Israel has vaccinated nearly all adults against COVID and reopened most businesses
