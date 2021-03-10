Israel has vaccinated nearly all adults against COVID and reopened most businesses

A woman receives a vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as part of a Tel Aviv municipality initiative offering a free drink at a bar to residents getting the shot, in Tel Aviv, Israel, February 18, 2021.

Israel’s in-person schools, bars, live sporting events, and concert halls all got the green light from the government to reopen this week — but only for people who’ve been vaccinated, which is about half the country at this point. To prove vaccination status, Israel is using “green passports.”

