Italy is still struggling with COVID, as less than 5% of population are vaccinated

In Italy, less than 5% of the population has been fully vaccinated, and cases are increasing. Italy was the first Western country to be hit hard by coronavirus last year. Hundreds of people a day died. The streets were empty as the country locked down.

One year later, Italy has hit a grim milestone: More than 100,000 people have died. Only a few other countries have more than 100,000 deaths, and most of them are much larger.



Many of the Italians who died were older. But Italy was uniquely devastated because it has the second oldest population in the world. Only Japan has an older population, but it had nowhere near the amount of deaths as Italy