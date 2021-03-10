What are non-fungible tokens? LeBron James and Jack Dorsey’s digital goods are selling as NFTs

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) is fouled by Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale (23) while James tries to dunk the ball during the first quarter at Vivint Smart Home Arena, Feb 24, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. A video of LeBron James recently sold for six figures. Photo by Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Non-fungible tokens, crypto art, blockchain. You might’ve seen these terms making the rounds online lately. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are digital memorabilia sold online using cryptocurrency.

Rock band Kings of Leon released their new album as an NFT, meaning fans who bought it now own first edition copies. A video of NBA star LeBron James dunking a basketball recently sold for $200,000 as an NFT. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is currently selling his first tweet from 2006, which reads “just setting up my twttr,” as an NFT, and bids are currently around $2.5 million.

