Non-fungible tokens, crypto art, blockchain. You might’ve seen these terms making the rounds online lately. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are digital memorabilia sold online using cryptocurrency.

Rock band Kings of Leon released their new album as an NFT, meaning fans who bought it now own first edition copies. A video of NBA star LeBron James dunking a basketball recently sold for $200,000 as an NFT. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is currently selling his first tweet from 2006, which reads “just setting up my twttr,” as an NFT, and bids are currently around $2.5 million.