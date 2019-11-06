In a letter sent to the California Public Utilities Commission, 22 California mayors argue that creating a co-op structure would make PG&E a more financially stable company, and doing so would regain the public’s trust. PG&E is state-regulated but privately owned. It’s now in bankruptcy proceedings. San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo leads this group of mayors.
22 California mayors call for community takeover of PG&E
