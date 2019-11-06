Democrats won big in Tuesday’s elections in Virginia. They will take over the state Capitol for the first time since 1994. Democrats also appear to have won a major victory in the Kentucky governor’s race. These victories could give Democrats the power to enact big policies on gun control and voting rights. We talk about that, and what Tuesday’s elections say about the national political landscape heading into 2020.
What Democratic victories in Kentucky and Virginia mean for the 2020 election
