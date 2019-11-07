The Marciano Art Foundation has laid off nearly six dozen employees and shut down. It was open for less than three years. The abrupt move comes after employees announced their intent to unionize late last week. Museum officials cite low attendance as the reason.
Marciano Art Foundation shuts down after employees say they want to unionize
Credits
Guest:
Carolina Miranda - staff writer covering arts and culture, LA Times - @cmonstah
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Rebecca Mooney