Marciano Art Foundation shuts down after employees say they want to unionize

The exterior of the Marciano Art Foundation building in May 2017.

The exterior of the Marciano Art Foundation building in May 2017. Photo credit: Carolina Miranda

The Marciano Art Foundation has laid off nearly six dozen employees and shut down. It was open for less than three years. The abrupt move comes after employees announced their intent to unionize late last week. Museum officials cite low attendance as the reason.

