California Republican Devin Nunes has a new podcast. Is it worth a listen?

Devin Nunes speaks at the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. Now Nunes has launched his own podcast. Photo by Gage Skidmore.

Devin Nunes is the outspoken Republican from the Central Valley who’s built a national profile as one of President Trump’s staunchest defenders in Congress. Now he’s capitalizing on the hottest platform in media — he’s launched the Devin Nunes Podcast.

