The state of the primary race in California

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris reacts as Ryan Kyote donates to her campaign during the Pride Parade in San Francisco, California, U.S., June 30, 2019. Credit: REUTERS/Stephen Lam.

The state’s primary is now March 3 -- moved up from June. Will an earlier primary allow California to have more say in this election than in the past?  

We also look at how campaigning in California is different from Iowa or another big swing state, and which candidates are polling well and which are not.

“The key thing for the Democrats at this point: all these candidates who have all their fan bases, tell everyone, ‘If I don’t win, you fall in line with whoever’s gotta win. This is what we need.’ I hope that happens, at least for the sake of the Democrats,” says journalist Gustavo Arellano.

Josh Barro - Host of Left, Right & Center - @jbarro, Nomiki Konst - political analyst and radio host - @nomikikonst, Gustavo Arellano - Host, 'Orange County Line' - @GustavoArellano

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski