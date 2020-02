The Nevada caucuses are Saturday. The candidates face their most diverse electorate yet. Tens of thousands of people have already cast their ballots during early voting.

Nerves are running high -- after the botched caucuses in Iowa earlier this month. The Nevada Democratic Party had planned to use the same app that caused so many problems in Iowa. But now, precinct workers will use Google Forms to help count votes. Yes, the same Google Forms that let you RSVP to birthday parties.