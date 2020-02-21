Los Angeles and 14 other California counties are rolling out changes for voters ahead of the state’s March 3 primary. The biggest change (aside from moving up the primary to Super Tuesday): neighborhood polling places are gone. In their place, LA voters can head to any one of the nearly 1,000 community voting centers set up around the county. The first ones open on Saturday.
New rules for California primary voting
Credits
Guest:
Justin Levitt - Loyola Law School - @_justinlevitt_
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin