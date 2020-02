The Pink Princess Philodendron features heart-shaped leaves with streaks of pink. Plant enthusiasts are paying hundreds of dollars for it. Even small cuttings of the plant can sell for $100. But there are waitlists to acquire the plant, and it takes months to get off these lists.

Because of all this demand, copycat plants have been surfacing online, like the Pink Congo, which sells for hundreds of dollars but isn’t even a real plant.