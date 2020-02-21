President Trump has named Richard Grenell, the current ambassador to Germany, as acting Director of National Intelligence. This comes as reports surfaced on Thursday that senior intelligence officials told Congress that Russia wants to see President Trump re-elected. Trump worried that could be used against him politically leading up to November’s election.
Trump’s deteriorating relationship with intelligence community
Credits
Guests:
Shane Harris - Wall Street Journal / New America - @ShaneHarris, Jeffrey Edmonds - Wilson Center
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin