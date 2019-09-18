At age 11, Tavi Gevinson catapulted to internet fame with her fashion blog. She sat front row at New York Fashion Week with Vogue editor Anna Wintour, and she modeled Rodarte’s Target line.

Gevinson then used her fame to launch Rookie magazine while she was in high school. It was an alternative to getting-a-boyfriend-centric teen magazines.

A lot of that was chronicled on her Instagram, which she started when she was 15. Over time, Gevinson says, the line between Tavi the brand and Tavi the person became harder to see. Gevinson, now 23, writes about it in the cover story in this week’s New York Magazine.