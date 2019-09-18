Democratic donor Ed Buck arrested for running a 'drug house'

Ed Buck was arrested on Tuesday. He’s a fixture in LA’s political scene, and a prominent Democratic donor. He was charged with battery, administering methamphetamine, and operating a drug house.

A man overdosed in his apartment last week and survived, but two others have died in his apartment since 2017. Buck reportedly injected all three men with crystal meth and had them act out his sexual fetishes.

Prosecutors say it’s part of a pattern. Buck has been accused of violently preying on vulnerable men for years, people who’ve battled addiction and experienced homelessness.