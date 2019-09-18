A clone of Adolf Hitler, an unhappy angel, and and a dad who shapeshifts into a rabbit are all characters in Israeli writer Etgar Keret’s new short story collection called “Fly Already.” It’s his sixth collection of short stories, and like his other books, it’s a wild ride.
Politics runs through Israeli writer Etgar Keret's short story collection
