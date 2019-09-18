Trump says California will no longer be able to set higher fuel efficiency standards for cars

Hosted by
Traffic in Los Angeles.

Traffic in Los Angeles. Credit: Jeff Turner (CC BY 2.0). 

Governor Gavin Newsom today promised to fight President Trump’s announcement that California will no longer be granted a waiver to set automobile pollution standards that are tougher than the national standard. That waiver has been in effect since 1970.

Credits

Guest:
Ann Carlson - UCLA - @UCLA

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Caleigh Wells