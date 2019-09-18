Trump says California will no longer be able to set higher fuel efficiency standards for cars

Governor Gavin Newsom today promised to fight President Trump’s announcement that California will no longer be granted a waiver to set automobile pollution standards that are tougher than the national standard. That waiver has been in effect since 1970.

The Trump Administration is revoking California’s Federal Waiver on emissions in order to produce far less expensive cars for the consumer, while at the same time making the cars substantially SAFER. This will lead to more production because of this pricing and safety...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2019