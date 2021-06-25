Fast & Furious 9 is the most wonderful time, says critic

The latest Fast & Furious film stars Vin Diesel and John Cena, who plays Diesel’s brother. Photo courtesy of The Fast Saga/Youtube

Critics review “F9,” the latest installment in the Fast & Furious franchise; “I Carry You with Me,” a Spanish-language drama about two young men in love in Mexico; “False Positive,” a horror film about a young couple struggling to get pregnant who visit an unnerving fertility specialist; “Werewolves Within,” the film adaption of the video game by the same name that focuses on a group of snowed-in locals dealing mysterious creature attacks.  

