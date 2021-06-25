Critics review “F9,” the latest installment in the Fast & Furious franchise; “I Carry You with Me,” a Spanish-language drama about two young men in love in Mexico; “False Positive,” a horror film about a young couple struggling to get pregnant who visit an unnerving fertility specialist; “Werewolves Within,” the film adaption of the video game by the same name that focuses on a group of snowed-in locals dealing mysterious creature attacks.
Fast & Furious 9 is the most wonderful time, says critic
Credits
Guests:
- Tim Grierson - Senior U.S. Critic for Screen International, a contributing editor at MEL, and the author of “This Is How You Make a Movie" - @TimGrierson
- Witney Seibold - contributor to IGN and co-host of the podcast Critically Acclaimed - @witneyseibold