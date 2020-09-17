The Big Ten decides to play college football. What about the Pac-12?

Players from USC wrote a letter this week to Governor Gavin Newsom, urging him to loosen health restrictions and let them play.

The Clippers are out of the NBA finals — so no Staples showdown after all. The Lakers will play the Nuggets in the conference finals. The Big Ten Conference announced their college football season is back on.

Players from USC wrote a letter this week to Governor Gavin Newsom, urging him to loosen health restrictions and let them play. In response, Newsom said, “There’s nothing in the guidelines saying the Pac-12 cannot move forward.” But California, especially Los Angeles, is still a hotbed for COVID cases.

Randy Sklar - comedian and sports commentator - @SklarBrothers, Jason Sklar - The Sklar Brothers

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Caleigh Wells, Angie Perrin