The Big Ten decides to play college football. What about the Pac-12?

The Clippers are out of the NBA finals — so no Staples showdown after all. The Lakers will play the Nuggets in the conference finals. The Big Ten Conference announced their college football season is back on.

Players from USC wrote a letter this week to Governor Gavin Newsom, urging him to loosen health restrictions and let them play. In response, Newsom said, “There’s nothing in the guidelines saying the Pac-12 cannot move forward.” But California, especially Los Angeles, is still a hotbed for COVID cases.