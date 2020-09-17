When can Americans reasonably expect a COVID-19 vaccine?

Hosted by
Federal officials now have a distribution plan for whenever a COVID-19 vaccine is available.

Federal officials now have a distribution plan for whenever a COVID-19 vaccine is available. Photo by Jernej Furman/CC BY 2.0

Despite President Trump’s insistence that a vaccine is imminent within weeks, vaccine makers have pledged to stand with science instead of politics.

Once a vaccine does become available, federal officials now have a plan to distribute it. It’s all through Operation Warp Speed, the multi-government agency program that’s spending billions of dollars to get a vaccine to Americans ASAP.

Officials laid out their plans this week, saying distribution could begin within a day of any approval or emergency authorization. The government also hopes to make it free.

Credits

Guest:
Katie Thomas - New York Times reporter covering health care and the drug industry - @katie_thomas

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Caleigh Wells, Angie Perrin