When can Americans reasonably expect a COVID-19 vaccine?

Despite President Trump’s insistence that a vaccine is imminent within weeks, vaccine makers have pledged to stand with science instead of politics.

Once a vaccine does become available, federal officials now have a plan to distribute it. It’s all through Operation Warp Speed, the multi-government agency program that’s spending billions of dollars to get a vaccine to Americans ASAP.

Officials laid out their plans this week, saying distribution could begin within a day of any approval or emergency authorization. The government also hopes to make it free.