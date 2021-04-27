Census 2020: California to lose a US House seat and redraw legislative districts

For the first time in history, California will lose a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. The 2020 Census results unveiled on Monday show the state’s population didn’t grow enough to maintain or add to its current 53 seats. The state will lose an electoral vote in the next presidential election.

And California’s legislative districts, both state and federal, will have to be redrawn. That task falls to the California’s Citizens Redistricting Commission, a 14-member panel formed after the passage of the Voters FIRST Act in 2008.