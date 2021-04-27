As California faces the prospect of another drought, farmers in the San Joaquin Valley are questioning the future of agriculture in the state. The area still hasn’t recovered from the last drought, which lasted from 2012 to 2016. There’s no telling how long this one will last.
With another drought, San Joaquin Valley farmers question their future
