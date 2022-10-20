‘Black Adam’: Noisy slog doesn’t help superhero genre, says critic

In “Black Adam,” Dwayne Johnson plays a man who was imprisoned after receiving powers of the Gods, and some 5000 years later is released into the modern world.

Critics review new film releases. “Black Adam” is the latest DC superhero movie starring Dwayne Johnson. “Aftersun” is a father-daughter drama written and directed by first-time Scottish filmmaker Charlotte Wells, who explores her own real-life relationship with her dad. “The Banshees of Inisherin” is about two lifelong friends who live on an island off the coast of Ireland. “Ticket to Paradise’ is a romantic comedy starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts as a divorced couple trying to stop their daughter from making the same mistakes they think they made 25 years ago. “Wendell & Wild” is a stop-motion animated feature from Jordan Peele, who stars alongside Keegan-Michael Key.  

