Critics review new film releases. “Black Adam” is the latest DC superhero movie starring Dwayne Johnson. “Aftersun” is a father-daughter drama written and directed by first-time Scottish filmmaker Charlotte Wells, who explores her own real-life relationship with her dad. “The Banshees of Inisherin” is about two lifelong friends who live on an island off the coast of Ireland. “Ticket to Paradise’ is a romantic comedy starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts as a divorced couple trying to stop their daughter from making the same mistakes they think they made 25 years ago. “Wendell & Wild” is a stop-motion animated feature from Jordan Peele, who stars alongside Keegan-Michael Key.