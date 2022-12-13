University of California postdocs and researchers returned to work this week after nearly a month of being on strike, though tens of thousands of their colleagues are still on the picket line. Meanwhile, reporters at the New York Times walked off the job last week, and adjunct faculty at The New School just ended their strike. It’s all part of a growing movement over the last decade among white-collar workers to unionize. What’s pushing them to organize?
Credits
Guest:
- Lane Windham - labor historian, associate director of Kalmanovitz Initiative for Labor and the Working Poor at Georgetown University