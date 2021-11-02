Windowless dorms at UCSB: Why so many people are outraged by billionaire’s design

UC Santa Barbara is planning an 11-story dorm — with mostly no windows — to house more than 4,000 students. The project is partially funded by billionaire investor Charlie Munger of Berkshire Hathaway, who provided $200 million. In exchange, the school has to use his architectural design for the building.

But lots of people oppose the design. One architect from UCSB’s design review committee resigned in protest and said, “The basic concept of Munger Hall as a place for students to live is unsupportable from my perspective as an architect, a parent, and a human being.”