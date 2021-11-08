Biden’s vax proof mandate for large companies gets blocked (for now) by appeals court

A panel of appeals court judges in Louisiana blocked President Biden’s vaccine mandate for large businesses over the weekend. The new rules would require workers at private companies with at least 100 employees to be fully vaccinated or submit to weekly testing starting next year. The rules also apply to federal contractors and health care workers in facilities that participate in Medicare and Medicaid. It would impact nearly 100 million people in the U.S. A group of Republican-led states and several businesses sued, and the 5th Circuit judges agreed to stay the mandate for now.

Also, the Department of Justice is suing Texas because of its restrictions on voting.