KCRW aired a show called “Snap” by then-DJ Deirdre O’Donoghue from 1982 to 1991. It was one of the first shows to feature live performances at the station. Artists like Tom Waits and R.E.M. played unfiltered sets. It was also a haven for underground bands of the time, where many first found their audience. O’Donoghue died in 2001, and she’s now the focus of a new KCRW podcast called “Bent by Nature: Deirdre O’Donoghue and the Lost SNAP! Archives.”
In ‘Bent by Nature,’ learn about KCRW’s pioneering DJ Deirdre O'Donoghue
Credits
Guest:
- Tricia Halloran - Host of "Bent By Nature"