In ‘Bent by Nature,’ learn about KCRW’s pioneering DJ Deirdre O'Donoghue

Former KCRW DJs Deirdre O'Donoghue and Tom Schnabel are with the band The Blue Nile at KCRW's Santa Monica studios in the 1980s. Photo via KCRW archives.

KCRW aired a show called “Snap” by then-DJ Deirdre O’Donoghue from 1982 to 1991. It was one of the first shows to feature live performances at the station. Artists like Tom Waits and R.E.M. played unfiltered sets. It was also a haven for underground bands of the time, where many first found their audience. O’Donoghue died in 2001, and she’s now the focus of a new KCRW podcast called “Bent by Nature: Deirdre O’Donoghue and the Lost SNAP! Archives.”

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser, Caleigh Wells