What the rest of the world can learn from California about cutting methane emissions

An aerial view shows a deforested area of the Amazon rainforest caused by illegal mining activities in Brazil. At this year’s UN climate summit, leaders of more than 100 countries vowed to end worldwide deforestation by 2030.

An aerial view shows a deforested area of the Amazon rainforest caused by illegal mining activities in Brazil. At this year's UN climate summit, leaders of more than 100 countries vowed to end worldwide deforestation by 2030.

The U.N. climate change summit wraps up this week in Glasgow, Scotland. So far, leaders from more than 100 countries, including President Joe Biden, have promised to cut global methane emissions by 30% by the end of this decade, and end worldwide deforestation by 2030. California passed a similar law in 2006 that regulated methane emissions, but it’s been slow-going, and our experience might be a warning for the rest of the world.

