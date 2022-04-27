Some 6 million people in parts of Los Angeles, Ventura, and San Bernardino counties must restrict their outdoor watering to just once a week, starting June 1. That’s a new rule from Southern California water officials due to the drought. As LA faces unprecedented effects of climate change, how would the next mayor address the crisis?
How will LA’s mayoral candidates tackle climate change amid drought?
Credits
Guest:
- Sammy Roth - energy reporter for the LA Times, author of the weekly “Boiling Point” newsletter on climate and the environment