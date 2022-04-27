How will LA’s mayoral candidates tackle climate change amid drought?

Starting June 1, millions of SoCal residents will be allowed to water their lawns just once a week.

Some 6 million people in parts of Los Angeles, Ventura, and San Bernardino counties must restrict their outdoor watering to just once a week, starting June 1. That’s a new rule from Southern California water officials due to the drought. As LA faces unprecedented effects of climate change, how would the next mayor address the crisis? 

