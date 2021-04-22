Oscars 2021 preview: Could ‘Promising Young Woman’ or ‘Nomadland’ win Best Picture?

The Academy Awards are happening this Sunday. There hasn’t been a ton of buzz, and there won’t be a host. But unlike some other recent awards shows, this one will be live, like pre-pandemic days. There are some reasons to tune in.

The nominees for Best Actor in a Leading Role are the most diverse in history. For Best Actress in a Leading Role, this is the second time in history that more than one Black woman has been nominated. For Best Director, it’s the first time two women have been nominated simultaneously, according to Kyle Buchanan, pop culture writer for the New York Times.

