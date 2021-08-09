Dixie Fire becomes California’s second largest wildfire ever, spanning across 4 counties

Burned exercise bicycles are seen after the passing of the Dixie Fire, a wildfire near the town of Canyondam, California, U.S. August 7, 2021.

Burned exercise bicycles are seen after the passing of the Dixie Fire, a wildfire near the town of Canyondam, California, U.S. August 7, 2021. Photo by REUTERS/Fred Greaves.

The Northern California-based Dixie Fire became the second largest wildfire in state history over the weekend. Burning across four counties since mid-July, it’s consumed about half a million acres and destroyed hundreds of structures. Last week, it leveled nearly the entirety of the city of Greenville in Plumas County. The cause of the fire is believed to be a tree falling on a Pacific Gas and Electric powerline, but Governor Gavin Newsom is also blaming climate change. 

