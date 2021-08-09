Florida cruise ship company won the legal right to ask passengers to be vaccinated

Florida is one of the world’s hotspots now for COVID-19, averaging more than 19,000 new infections per day over the past week. Meanwhile, Governor Ron DeSantis has forbidden mask mandates and vaccine passports.

But on Sunday, a judge in Miami ruled that Florida can’t stop Norwegian Cruise Lines from asking passengers for proof of vaccination. She sided against a law Governor Ron DeSantis signed in May that bans so-called “vaccine passports.”

Meanwhile, a group of students in the Midwest are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to block Indiana University’s requirement that all students, faculty, and staff are vaccinated when they return to campus this fall.